Quarterback McKenzie Milton returns to practice for University of Central Florida football team

Quarterback McKenzie Milton, his surgically-repaired right leg encased in a brace, has returned to the practice field for the University of Central Florida football team, firing passes.

Video of the Mililani High graduate planting the right leg and throwing passes was posted on the team’s Twitter account and quickly drew more than 200 comments.

Milton was a two-time American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year when he suffered a gruesome injury to his right knee after being hit in the Nov. 23, 2018 regular season finale against South Florida.

Milton tore his lateral collateral ligament and posterior cruciate ligament, dislocated his knee and suffered nerve damage.

Initially, there was concern the leg might have to be amputated and Milton has undergone several surgeries and months of physical therapy just to be able to walk unaided again.

A redshirt senior, Milton attended the Knights opening session of spring practice Friday in Orlando, Fla. and has been on the field this week Monday and Tuesday, but has not taken part in drills, an athletic department spokesman said. He continues the rehabilitation process, the school said.

“The players love him and they love seeing him around (practice),” an athletic department spokesman said. “He helps the atmosphere and he is like having another coach out there.”

Milton sat out the 2019 season but used the time to help mentor fellow Mililani High graduate Dillon Gabriel, who won the starting quarterback job as a freshman. Gabriel is No. 1 on the Knights’ four-man quarterback depth chart.