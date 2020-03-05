Cooling trades ramping up this weekend

Light winds transition to breezy tradewinds tonight, and will increase even more tonight as a strong surface high builds north of the Hawaiian islands, according to weather forecasters.

The National Weather Service said those trades will bring a surge in windward showers over Kauai and Oahu this evening, then drift to Maui and Hawaii island tonight and Friday.

Windy conditions are also expected to develop Friday, and continue over the weekend into Monday.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, with isolated showers and highs from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight’s lows are expected in the mid-60s.

As the surface high passes over the isles this weekend, forecasters say there is a strong likelihood of a wind advisory for some parts of the state, with gusts nearing 50 mph.

Cool temperatures are also expected over the weekend, as the strong trades bring relatively dry air. Showers are not expected to be as intense as last weekend.

A small craft advisory goes into effect for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels from 6 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Saturday.