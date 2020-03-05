Former Navy sailor receives 10-year sentence for attempting to entice minors in Hawaii

A former Navy sailor assigned to Hawaii has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of attempted sexual enticement of three underage girls.

Michael David Kirk, 31, arranged a meeting in March last year with whom he thought were a woman and her daughters, ages 6, 9 and 11, through an unidentified online app, according to court documents.

He pled guilty in November and will have to register as a sex offender.

An undercover officer created a profile for an unidentified app, posing as a person with daughters. After being contacted by another user, the officer and user exchanged messages that suggested “a sexual scenario between older men and young girls” that later became more specific.

After agreeing to meet in person, the user sent photos to the officer of specific locations along the way to the destination. The user also sent photos of himself and provided some biographical information, including a description of his job and age.

Officers ran the license plate of the vehicle at one of those locations and found it belonged to Kirk. A special agent in the Federal Bureau of Investigation also compared photos and information provided by the user with Kirk’s and found that they had matched.

Kirk was later identified and arrested.

Kirk, who is from Georgia, has a wife and one child, according to court documents. In March last year, she was pregnant with a second child.

The FBI and Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case, according to a news release today by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Hawaii. It was part of the Project Safe Childhood to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Criminal complaint Michael David Kirk by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd