Tour helicopter with 8 on board goes down in Leilani Estates lava field; minor injuries reported

Hawaii island authorities are responding to a down tour helicopter in a secluded lava field near Leilani Estates around noon today.

There are reports of minor injuries, police told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Hawaii County Police Sgt. Jason Grouns said a helicopter went down in the Puna area.

Fire Department Battalion Chief William Bergin told the Associated Press that eight people were aboard the tour helicopter and he doesn’t think anyone was killed.

Bergin says “the pilot had to set the aircraft down” because an indicator light showed a problem with the tail rotor, but it’s not clear if the helicopter crashed or did a forced landing.

A fire department rescue helicopter responded as well as other first police and paramedics.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.