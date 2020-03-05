comscore Police reopen all lanes on H-1 West after crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Police reopen all lanes on H-1 West after crash

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:04 pm
  • COURTESY GOAKAMAI Traffic was seen on the H-1 freeway and Kaahumanu heading west tonight.

    COURTESY GOAKAMAI

    Traffic was seen on the H-1 freeway and Kaahumanu heading west tonight.

Police temporarily closed three lanes on the H-1 freeway heading west after the H-2 north off-ramp due to a motor vehicle accident.

The traffic alert was sent out just after 7 p.m.

All lanes were back open at around 8 p.m.

Stay on top of coronavirus developments in Hawaii and around the world.
Sign up for COVID-19 Updates.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Samuta Avea’s 3-pointer helps Hawaii rally for win at UC Davis
Looking Back

Scroll Up