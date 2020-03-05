comscore Suitor ups its ante for parent company of Hawaiian Telcom | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Suitor ups its ante for parent company of Hawaiian Telcom

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In what is turning into a high-stakes poker game, Brookfield Infrastructure on Wednesday made its third all-cash offer for Hawaiian Telcom’s parent company and matched the previous all-cash bid made two days earlier by Macquarie Infrastructure/Real Assets Inc. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii bankruptcies rose 27% in February

Scroll Up