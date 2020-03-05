comscore Be glad to spend time with Carol Burnett | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

Be glad to spend time with Carol Burnett

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

When a performer is a time-honored favorite, extraordinarily talented, or both, fans often long to know more about her. Read more

Previous Story
Lauryn Hill coming back to Honolulu for Blaisdell Arena concert

Scroll Up