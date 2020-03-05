Island Mele: Faith Ako shares her passion; Loa Greyson honors his father

“KU’U ‘AINA ALOHA”

Faith Ako (Faith Ako Music)

Faith Thompson Ako grew up in La‘ie, the youngest of 15 children in a home where everyone sang and played an instrument. She has maintained her cultural ties while raising children and grandchildren on the mainland, and her newly released fourth album builds on that foundation. Most of the songs are Hawaiian — they include compositions by kumu hula Mae Loebenstein, Alvin K. Isaacs and John K. Almeidea. Ako and her musicians treat all of them with respect.

Ako’s soothing arrangement of “Nohili E,” a song whose lyrics describe the emotion of love in particularly romantic terms, is gorgeous. Presenting “Ta Ha Ua La” and “A‘oia” as a medley knits two classics together in fine style.

A surprise comes with her treatment of “Sophisticated Hula.” Sol Bright’s musical signature is traditionally sung in English. Ako’s decision to sing it with Hawaiian lyrics transforms a hapa haole standard into something familiar but new.

Ako switches to English with “Keiki O Ka Hula” to describe the experiences of children learning hula. Kids can be heard participating along the way.

The final songs are originals Ako co-wrote with different sets of collaborators.

“Water Through Taro,” co-written with Laurel and Ed Aiona, describes a return to rural lands that once were home.

“Your Love,” co-written with Nathan Aweau, is a straight-from-the-heart testament of the eternal love of Jesus Christ gives mankind.

For more information on Ako and her music, visit faithakomusic.com.

“ELELI”

Loa Greyson (Isle Entertainment)

Hawaii remembers Loa Greyson as Tini Grey, a member of the precedent-setting Polynesian R&B vocal quintet Reign, but since moving to California he’s rebranded himself — taking the last part of his given name, Tinifuloa, and adding “son” to his surname in reference to his place as the oldest son of Samoan recording artist Jerome Grey.

Here, Greyson pays tribute to his father with “Eleli,” a remake of a song his father popularized in 1980. The lyrics decry the high cost of food and celebrate ways that Samoans can prepare canned mackerel when they are unable to afford pork or “cornbeef.” In 1980 the song was also a not-so-veiled protest against people who profited from keeping food prices high, and the rich whose wealth insulated them from the problems of common people.

Greyson is joined by his brother Taumata (aka Mata of Common Kings), Shawn Ishimoto, Marc Solomon and Soli Satele. They rework Jerome Grey’s arrangement with heavier bass lines and strong pop-rock percussion; Mata ups the energy of his brother’s project with rock-style guitar work as well.

The single, a download-only track released at the end of February, previews a full-length album that is scheduled for release later this year.

Visit loagreyson.com.