comscore Brett Sheward has been steady ‘Shewie’ at setter for No. 1-ranked Hawaii volleyball team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Brett Sheward has been steady ‘Shewie’ at setter for No. 1-ranked Hawaii volleyball team

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It’s a bit of chess out there on the board known as the volleyball court, and the redshirt freshman setter for the top-ranked Hawaii volleyball team has — so far — been making the right moves. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up