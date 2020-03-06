Damien School bans spectators from volleyball games as a precaution against coronavirus

Damien Memorial School’s athletes will play to empty stands in the school gym under a policy announced today by the school’s president as a precaution against coronavirus.

Only players, coaches and others associated with managing the teams will be allowed to attend the games, but no spectators, for the forseeable future, Brother Brian Walsh wrote in an email to parents. Boys volleyball is the only indoor interscholastic sport currently being played.

Other optional school events that involve large gatherings are being postponed. They include Field Day and Hoops for Heart on March 13; Mass for the Feast of the Annunciation and tribute to retiring Catholic Schools Superintendent Michael Rockers on March 25; a parent meeting on March 31; and the National Honor Society induction set for April 7.

The Catholic school educates more than 720 boys and girls in grades six through 12 at its campus in Kalihi.