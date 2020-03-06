comscore Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway reopened | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway reopened

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:04 pm

The Kaneohe-bound lanes of the Likelike Highway were briefly closed this afternoon because of a fallen tree, police said.

All Kaneohe-bound lanes were closed about 1:35 p.m. before the Wilson Tunnel because of the tree.

The lanes were reopened about 2 p.m.

