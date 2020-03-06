Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway reopened

The Kaneohe-bound lanes of the Likelike Highway were briefly closed this afternoon because of a fallen tree, police said.
All Kaneohe-bound lanes were closed about 1:35 p.m. before the Wilson Tunnel because of the tree.
The lanes were reopened about 2 p.m.
