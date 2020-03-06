Man dumps rubbish on Ewa Beach roadside, allegedly shoots rear windshield of witness’ vehicle

Police are investigating an attempted second-degree murder case involving a shooting Thursday in the Ewa Beach area.
Around noon Thursday, a 66-year-old male was driving when he saw two unidentified males “possibly dumping rubbish on the side of North Road,” police reported.
One of the males got into a vehicle, followed the 66-year-old and fired several shots from a handgun into his rear window, shattering it.
The victim was not injured, and the suspect fled the area.
No arrests have been reported.
