Zipper Lane remained open until 10 a.m. due to heavy traffic

The Zipper Lane remained open until 10 a.m. today, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The extended time came in response to heavy traffic on the H-1 eastbound resulting from a vehicle collision at the Waiawa Road overpass.
Single-occupancy vehicles were allowed at this time to help alleviate traffic, according to the DOT.
