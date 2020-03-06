Off the News: Gabbard, still in race, gets a delegate

It could be in honor of Women’s History Month that one of the remaining three Democratic presidential candidates is U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Read more

It could be in honor of Women’s History Month that one of the remaining three Democratic presidential candidates is U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Since Tuesday, Hawaii’s Gabbard has been busy in the Capitol, reeling out votes after long campaign-trail absences.

Democratic Party leadership indicates that the rules for the next debate will be changed and that Gabbard winning one delegate from American Samoa likely won’t qualify her. Why she’s still in is baffling. Gabbard has run a campaign theme that, like her delegate count, is singular.

EPA needs to get the lead out

Exposure to lead, even at low levels, can harm a child’s health and brain development, causing slowed growth and lower IQ. According to the state Health Department, during a five-year period ending in 2018, about 1 of 100 kids tested here had an elevated blood lead level.

In a much-needed effort to reduce possible exposure, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is wrapping up removal of contaminated soil from beneath Factory Street in Kalihi-Palama.

Extremely high levels of lead — 60 times the threshold limit — were found under a portion of the street situated within a half-mile of schools and parks.