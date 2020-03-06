Waimanalo robbery suspect charged

Prosecutors charged Thursday a 34-year-old man who robbed a 55-year-old man in Waimanalo last month.

Ernest Weicker-Mahoe was charged with second-degree robbery. His bail was set at $30,000.

Police said the 34-year-old assaulted the older man with a dangerous instrument and took his property at 8:15 a.m. Feb. 16.

Police were able to later identify him, then found and arrested him Thursday.