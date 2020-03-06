comscore Kokua Line: Census counts isle inmates toward Arizona’s population | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Census counts isle inmates toward Arizona’s population

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

Question: Do the Hawaii prisoners in Arizona count in the census as being Arizona residents and adding to that state’s benefits, or do they still count as Hawaii residents? Also, can felons vote when they are in prison or when they get out after serving their sentences? Read more

Previous Story
Defense secretary notes site delays in stalled $1.9B Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii

Scroll Up