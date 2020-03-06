comscore Man found guilty in mortgage scheme targeting Filipino immigrants | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man found guilty in mortgage scheme targeting Filipino immigrants

  • By Victoria Talbot vtalbot@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

On Tuesday a federal jury found Anthony T. Williams guilty of 32 counts of wire and mail fraud in a mortgage debt reduction scheme targeting distressed homeowners, mostly non-English- speaking Filipino immigrants in Hawaii. Read more

