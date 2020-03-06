Services set for fallen HPD officer Kaulike Kalama

The Honolulu Police Department announced that funeral services for Officer Kaulike Kalama, who was killed Jan. 19 in the Hibiscus Drive shooting, will be held today at Kamehameha Schools Kapalama.

Public visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. Services are scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m. at the Bishop Memorial Chapel.

No public parking will be allowed on campus.

Public parking will be available at Kapalama Elementary School and the Bishop Museum beginning at 8 a.m.

A free shuttle service will be available from the Kamehameha Schools’ bus terminal at the corner of North School Street and Kapalama Avenue to the Bishop Memorial Chapel.

The public is also invited to attend the roll call ceremony at HPD headquarters.

A motorcade will travel on the H-1 freeway through downtown Honolulu and is expected to stop in front of HPD headquarters at about 1:30 p.m. for the final roll call and salute.

Public parking will be available at the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Parking Garage.