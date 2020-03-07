WATCH LIVE: Roll call ceremony honoring fallen Honolulu police officer Kaulike Kalama

A large crowd has gathered in front of the Honolulu Police Department headquarters today for a roll call ceremony honoring fallen officer Kaulike Kalama, who was killed Jan. 19 in the Hibiscus Drive shooting.

Funeral services were held earlier this morning at Kamehameha Schools Kapalama followed by a roll call ceremony outside HPD headquarters, where a 21-gun salute will be held in honor of Kalama.

A motorcade will travel on the H-1 freeway through downtown Honolulu and is expected to stop in front of HPD headquarters at about 1:30 p.m. for the final roll call and salute.

Public parking will be available at the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Parking Garage.

Watch a live video of the ceremony below starting at 1:30 p.m.

.