Lihue motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into pole

A 28-year-old Lihue man was heading eastbound on his 2008 Suzuki motorcycle around 4:50 a.m. Saturday when he lost control and struck a utility pole on Laukona Street in Hanamaulu, Kauai police said.
The man was transported by ambulance to Wilcox Hospital and later medevaced to The Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu, where he remains in critical condition.
According to a preliminary report, speed appears to be a factor in the crash, police said.
