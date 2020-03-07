Man, 21, injured after hitting embankment

A 21-year-old male driver was in serious condition early this morning after hitting an embankment.
The crash took place around 2:30 a.m. near the H1-H2 interchange, according to a report from the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.
Paramedics treated the man, whose car overturned after impact. The man was taken to a trauma center.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.