For the Hawaii men’s basketball team, gaining momentum more crucial than need for seed

For the Hawaii basketball team, the seed is not the need. Read more

For the Hawaii basketball team, the seed is not the need.

Entering today’s regular-season finale at Cal State Northridge, the Rainbow Warriors (17-12 overall, 8-7 in the Big West) have the possibility of earning anywhere between the second and fifth seed in next week’s league tournament. The ’Bows are in fourth place, a game behind second-place CSUN and UC Santa Barbara. UC Irvine, at 13-3, has clinched the No. 1 seed.

“Right now, it’s not about seeding,” post Zigmars Raimo said. “It’s about building momentum. We have to be ourselves. We had some situations where we lost some games. We have confidence in ourselves that we can win games. That’s what this game is all about, building momentum and getting on a winning streak.”

After going 1-1 in last week’s final homestand, the ’Bows rallied from a 13-point deficit with four minutes remaining to defeat UC Davis 67-65 in Thursday’s first leg of a two-game California road trip. Samuta Avea, who had been working to regain his shot after missing five games with a back ailment, hit the go-ahead 3 with three seconds left.

“Muta knocked down some critical shots,” Raimo said of Avea, who buried four 3s in a row after misfiring earlier in the game. “Like I always say, whenever we get down, we always get back up. Even if it was minus 13 with four minutes left, I knew we’d have a chance to come and win the game. We took advantage of it, and finished strong.”

A week ago, the ’Bows lost on their senior night. On Thursday, it was the ’Bows’ chance to ruin the final home game for UC Davis’ seniors. That will not be the case in tonight’s finale in the Matadome on the Northridge campus.

“We don’t have any seniors,” CSUN coach Mark Gottfried said. “It’ll be a regular night. No seniors here.”

Instead, the Matadors have two of the league’s most dynamic scorers. In Big West play, 6-7 Lamine Diane is averaging 27.4 points and guard Terrell Gomez is scoring at an 18.5-point-per-game clip. Gomez also leads the nation in free-throw accuracy (94%) and is sixth in 3-pointers made (3.42). Elijah Harkless, who tallied 30 in an upset of Irvine on Wednesday, is a third scoring option.

“Northridge has the unique situation of an inside-outside attack,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “They’re good. It’s like anything else, you have to complement your prime guys, and they’re able to do that.”

Gottfried said: “Lamine is a really good player. Terrell Gomez is a good shooter. We’ve got other guys who have stepped up and played well. That’s been the biggest thing. We’re getting scoring from other guys. We’re getting better.”

Diane is the tone-setter. In the first meeting between the teams, Diane got into early foul trouble. He is a tough matchup on the wing, in the post, and drives. He also has a second jump that is helpful on the offensive board and extends possessions.

“He’s a good player,” said Raimo, who will be one of the players rotating against Diane. “It’s never going to be one on one. This is basketball. It’s going to be five on five. … We’ll see how it goes, and hopefully we’ll win.”