comscore For the Hawaii men’s basketball team, gaining momentum more crucial than need for seed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

For the Hawaii men’s basketball team, gaining momentum more crucial than need for seed

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

For the Hawaii basketball team, the seed is not the need. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard - March 7, 2020

Scroll Up