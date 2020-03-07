Scoreboard – March 7, 2020

TODAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Oregon at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASKETBALL

>> Big West women: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> American Basketball Association: Hawaii Swish vs. Chicago Vipers, 7 p.m. at Moanalua Gym.

>> High School Senior Classic All Star game: at Moanalua Gym, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

>> OIA East: Kaiser at Moanalua, Roosevelt at Kalani, 10 a.m.

>> OIA West: Kapolei Charter at Waianae, 10 a.m.; Campbell vs. Kapolei at McKinley, 7 p.m.

>> OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Waialua, Kahuku at Nakakuli, Aiea at McKinley, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

>> Davis Cup: at Blaisdell Center, 12:30 p.m.

>> OIA: Campbell at Waianae; Castle at Kalaheo; Kahuku at Farrington; Kapolei at Leilehua; McKinley at Roosevelt; Mililani at Pearl City; Waipahu at Aiea; Kailua v Kalani at Castle; matches at 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

>> College women: Sunrise Meet No. 2, time TBA, at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

>> ILH Division II boys: Punahou I-AA at Damien, noon; Le Jardin vs. University, 3 p.m., at Klum gym.

>> ILH Division III boys: Hanalani vs. Christian Academy, 1:30 p.m., at Klum gym.

WATER POLO

>> OIA girls: Pearl City vs. Waianae, 10 a.m.; Farrington vs. Kailua, 11:05 a.m.; Mililani vs. Pearl City, 12:10 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kalaheo, 1:15 p.m.; Kailua vs. Kahuku, 2:20 p.m.; Waianae vs. Mililani, 3:25 p.m.; Waialua vs. Kahuku, 4:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park. Moanalua vs. Campbell, 9:15 a.m.; Kapolei vs. McKinley, 10:20 a.m. at Salt Lake.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Oregon at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

TENNIS

>> PacWest women: Dominican (CA) at Chaminade. 3 p.m. at Diamond Head Tennis Center.

BASEBALL

High school preseason

Friday

>> Kalani 2, Maryknoll 0