2 men, ages 39 and 52, arrested after woman held against her will

Two men were arrested in Chinatown after a 29-year-old woman reported to police she was threatened and held against her will around 4 a.m. Saturday.
The suspects were located, identified and arrested, originally on kidnapping charges, at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the 900 block of Kekaulike Street.
The case was later reclassified as a second-degree terroristic threatening investigation.
Edward Lovell, 39, was charged and is being held on $1,000 bail. The other man, 52, was released pending investigation.
