3 arrested in Ewa Beach beating that went viral

Honolulu police have arrested three suspects involved in the beating of a 21-year-old man in a community park near James Campbell High School in January.

In a video that circulated online last week, a group of male teenagers attacked a 21-year-old victim in a parking lot, punching him until he fell to the ground. While the victim was on the ground, one of the suspects stomped on his head until he was unconscious.

The beating took place Jan. 31.

Police arrested two adults and a minor involved in the beating. Both adults are 18 years old, based on police arrest log records. One of them was arrested Thursday; the other was arrested Friday.

The minor who was arrested is a 14-year-old boy.

All three were arrested for second-degree assault, but one of the adults was charged with a misdemeanor third-degree assault and was released on bail. Police said the other adult remains charged with felony second-degree assault and is in police custody until a court appearance, which could possibly take place Monday morning.

The minor was charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault. His case will proceed through Family Court.