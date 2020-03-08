comscore Hawaii lawmakers consider raising taxes on the rich | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii lawmakers consider raising taxes on the rich

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

State lawmakers are normally cautious about raising taxes in an election year, but 2020 could be the exception. Read more

Previous Story
Lihue motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into pole

Scroll Up