Rally urges lawmakers to expand Hawaii preschool programs

Hundreds of children, parents and advocates rallied at the state Capitol to advocate for bills designed to expand the state’s efforts on early childhood education. The 5th Annual Early Childhood Day on Wednesday coincided with House Bill 2543 crossing over from the House to the Senate for further consideration.

HB 2543 aims to expand the Preschool Open Doors Program to children who are 3 years old, instead of only 4-year-olds, and add staff positions to accommodate more children. The bill also would set up a program for the Department of Human Services to award grants for preschools.

“We will do our best to move it as quickly as possible,” Senate President Ronald Kouchi said at the rally. “I know it’s a complicated issue. There are many different ways we can deliver the pre-K education, but most importantly there is no question if you get pre-K, then you are known to be more successful in K-12.”

Three days before the rally, Senate Bill 2491 crossed over to House. The bill would provide paid family leave for up to 16 weeks to employees who qualify.

Children from at least six preschools raced around the Capitol rotunda in blue superhero capes bearing the logo of the Hawaii Children’s Action Network before advocates and lawmakers began to speak.

Deborah Zysman, executive director of the Hawaii Children’s Action Network, asked the children if they liked preschool. Dozens of hands shot up.

“We’re here today to make sure that every kid gets to go to preschool because it’s super fun,” Zysman said. “And we don’t think it’s fair that some kids don’t get to go to preschool.”

Kaneohe resident Deborah Kobayakawa said she moved to Hawaii from California 30 years ago with her 4-year-old son and an infant son but could not afford preschool. And no program would take her youngest boy because he has autism.

By the time her oldest son enrolled in kindergarten, Kobayakawa said Kamehameha Schools’ free traveling preschool program accepted her youngest.

“We were so grateful because that gave us opportunities to be with typically developing peers,” Kobayakawa said. “… It’s crucial for social and communication, learning and everything.”

Her children are now in their 30s and working.

“I’m a firm believer of you pay now or you pay later,” Kobayakawa said. “Pay now so that these bills get passed so that all children in Hawaii have access to early learning, so every child should have access to preschool or they’re at risk to fall behind in school.”