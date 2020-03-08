comscore Rally urges lawmakers to expand Hawaii preschool programs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rally urges lawmakers to expand Hawaii preschool programs

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hundreds of children, parents and advocates rallied at the state Capitol to advocate for bills designed to expand the state’s efforts on early childhood education. Read more

