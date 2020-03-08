Rotary Club moves ahead on Centennial Park construction

Centennial Park, a long-awaited green space planned for the center of Waikiki, is finally expected to start construction this week. Read more

The coming park was made possible by a 2016 partnership between the city and the Rotary Club of Honolulu to turn the parcel into an area that would pay homage to the Rotary Club and offer residents and visitors some respite from Waikiki’s density.

The community’s desire for the park goes back to 1998, when the late Bill Sweatt first championed transforming the derelict lot behind his Waikiki condominium.

“Phase 1 work has received the needed approvals to proceed and that work will get underway immediately,” Rotary’s Centennial Park Committee Chairman Rob Hale said last week. “Area neighbors should expect seeing construction on the park starting next week.”

Hale said the first phase “entails getting the greenery and walkways in place.”

He said the service organization hopes to have the park ready for the 2020 Rotary International Convention to be held June 6-10 in Honolulu.

Concern over the spread of the coronavirus and corresponding travel restrictions have caused some recent high-profile cancellations. But so far, Rotary International’s plan to host the large conference in Honolulu hasn’t changed.

Rotary’s park committee is continuing its push to have Centennial Park ready for the convention.

“While the permitting process has been slow-going, we’re optimistic,” Hale said. “We have submitted the Phase 2 drawings and expect a timely completion of their review.”

Hale said Phase 1 of the park will be funded through donations, in-kind services and pledges; however, Rotary is seeking financial support for the Phase 2 work.

“We welcome donations, which can be made through our website, centennialparkwaikiki.org,” Hale said.