Kamehameha's Kalia Kalua earns girls soccer Player of the Year honor
Sports

Kamehameha’s Kalia Kalua earns girls soccer Player of the Year honor

  • By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kamehameha forward Kalia Kalua gave opponents headaches, and her gifted scoring touch was the factor that elevated her to Honolulu Star-Advertiser girls soccer Player of the Year honors. Read more

