Las Vegas gateway arch construction to start near The STRAT

Move over St. Louis and McDonald’s, Las Vegas is joining the arches club. Work begins this month on an 80-foot-tall crisscrossing-arch assembly over Las Vegas Boulevard near the front entrance of The STRAT (formerly Stratosphere). The pair of arches will be illuminated and a sign will hang from the center that reads “City of Las Vegas,” with special vintage typography. The gateway arch to downtown will cost $6.5 million and take six months to complete; the boulevard will be closed periodically during construction.

Resort fees raised: No one likes hotel resort fees, but they keep going up. The daily resort fee has been raised by $2 at The LINQ, Bally’s, Flamingo and Harrah’s, bringing all to $37 per night.

Short R.U.N.: Following poor reviews, the Cirque du Soleil show R.U.N. has closed at Luxor after only four months. It was the shortest-lived production in Cirque’s 27 years in Las Vegas.

Midnight jam: David Perrico’s Pop String Orchestra will play no-cover midnight shows in Westgate’s Cabaret March 13-14. If you can’t get a seat, don’t worry, the room’s retractable doors will be open so the show can be seen and heard from the casino. Get there early if you want a seat inside the showroom.

True rewards: A new players club called True Rewards is now in place at The STRAT, both Arizona Charlie’s and the many PT’s Taverns throughout town. Points already accrued on your card from the previous system will transfer when you get a new club card.

Question: I was downtown last week and the machines at Binion’s were offline. What happened?

Answer: All the details haven’t been released and the Nevada Gaming Control Board is investigating, but the outage that also hit the Four Queens is suspected to have been a “ransomware attack.” Casinos have back-up procedures for such situations and the biggest resulting problem appears to have been delays in machine payouts, many of which had to be done by hand.

