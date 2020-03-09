Repair work for Portlock Road culvert begins March 16

Repair work on the Portlock Road culvert will begin next March 16 and result in detours, delays and a day-long bridge closure, according to city officials.

Weather permitting, city contractors are expected to work from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays on the culvert over Poipu Ditch through the end of May, when the project is expected to be completed.

The project includes, but is not limited to, repair of cracks and spalls at the slab soffit and sidewalk and reinforcement of the top slab to strengthen the culvert’s load capacity.

On one scheduled day, the bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for concrete topping work.

All lanes will be open after project work hours.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, follow detour signs, and proceed with caution through the project area. On-street parking will be prohibited during working hours, and illegally parked vehicles may be towed, if necessary, at the owner’s expense.

Contractor Kaikor Construction is responsible for coordinating local traffic and can be contacted at 841-3110 with questions or concerns.