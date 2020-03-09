Trades to ease as cold front brings clouds, rain to Hawaii

The tradewinds are expected to die down over the next few days in Hawaii as a high-pressure system continues to weaken and drift east, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service said another cold front is approaching the isles, which will result in light wind conditions, starting Tuesday, and then clouds and showers later in the week.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny, with increasing windward and mauka showers through this afternoon. Highs are expected to range from 76 to 81 degrees Fahrenheit, with trades of 10 to 20 mph.

Scattered showers are also expected this evening, with lows from 61 to 66 degrees and trades of 5 to 15 mph.

Surf along east shores will be 4 to 7 feet today, then 3 to 6 feet Tuesday. Surf along north shores will be 3 to 5 feet today, then 4 to 6 feet Tuesday.

Surf along west and south shores remains low — 1 to 3 feet for west shores through today, then 2 to 4 feet Tuesday, and 1 to 2 feet for south shores through Tuesday.

Despite diminishing trades, surf along east shores is expected to stay at moderate heights through Tuesday as a pulse arrives from the northeast. Although a north swell subsides today, a new northwest swell is expected to boost surf for north and west shores on Thursday.

The cold front moves into the western isles Thursday morning, spreading clouds and showers across the state through Friday.

By Thursday morning, forecasters also expect strong winds aloft to develop over Big Island peaks, prompting possible high wind warnings for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

A small craft advisory has been issued for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island leeward and southeast waters, effective through 6 p.m. today.

Wet weather is also expected this weekend, with tropical moisture moving up from the south, bringing periods of heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms.