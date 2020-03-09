comscore Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball to host regional | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball to host regional

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Not only will the Hawaii Pacific University basketball team be the top seed at this week’s NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball West Regional Championships, the Sharks are also hosting at the former St. Francis School gym. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - March 8, 2020

Scroll Up