Hawaii shooting guard Eddie Stansberry named all-Big West first team

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:33 am
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Eddie Stansberry shot the ball during the second half game against UC Irvine, Feb. 15, at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

Hawaii senior guard Eddie Stansberry was named to the All-Big West first team for basketball, the league announced today.

Stansberry leads the Rainbow Warriors with 15.9 points per game. He has made 90 3-point shots, connecting on 36.1% from behind the arc.

Zigmars Raimo was named co-winner as Hustle Player of the Year. Raimo, who plays power forward and center, averages 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals.

Raimo and Drew Buggs, UH’s career leader in assists, were named honorable mention.

The ’Bows finished the regular season at 17-13 overall and 8-8 in the Big West. The ’Bows will face UC Davis on Thursday night in the opening round of the single-elimination Big West Tournament in Anaheim, Calif.

