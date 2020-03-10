Air Asia offering deals to Japan, Malaysia

Low-cost carrier Air Asia is running a sale on flights from between Honolulu and destinations in Japan and Malaysia through Saturday.

Air Asia is offering flights from $159 each way between Honolulu and Osaka, Japan. Premium flatbed service between Honolulu and Osaka starts at $599 each way.

The carrier also is offering flights between Honolulu and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from $219 each way.

The sale prices, which can be booked through Saturday, are valid for travel from Sept. 7 to July 21, 2021.

Visit airasia.com for reservations and more information.