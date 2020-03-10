Firefighters battle Maili house fire

Honolulu firefighters are responding to a two-alarm structure fire that broke out in Maili today.
The fire is at a single-story home in the area of 87-124 St. John’s Road at about 11:02 a.m. today. Police closed off St. John’s Road between Farrington Highway and Manuaihue Street.
Honolulu Fire spokesman Capt. Jeffrey Roache said firefighters found the structure fully involved when they arrived.
