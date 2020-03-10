Maui woman, 23, indicted in death of passenger in head-on crash

Maui police arrested a 23-year-old Kula woman accused of killing a 19-year-old woman in a 2019 drunken driving crash in Kahului.

Police arrested Lynsey Jio this morning after a grand jury indicted her with manslaughter, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, excessive speeding and reckless driving of a vehicle in the death of Hannah Brown.

Jio’s bail is set at $100,000.

The deadly crash occurred on Kuihelani Highway, three miles north of Honoapiilani Highway at 1:27 a.m. on June 23. Police said Jio was driving in the wrong lane of the traffic at the time.

Police said a 2016 Subaru Forester was traveling south in a northbound lane on Kuihelani Highway when it collided head-on with a 2003 Honda Civic.

Brown, a passenger in the Honda, died at the scene. The Honda driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement today, Lt. William Hankins, commander of the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division said, “Motor vehicle crashes that involve a fatality are very complex and time consuming investigations. Our team of investigators spent countless hours to conduct a complete and detailed reconstruction of this crash to determine the speed of the vehicles involved, as well all factors that contributed to this preventable crash and untimely death of Hannah Brown.”