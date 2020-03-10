WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige, Hawaii health officials announce enhanced testing for coronavirus

Gov. David Ige and Hawaii Department of Health officials are holding a press conference to discuss new surveillance testing for coronavirus and the ongoing testing of individuals under investigation for the virus. Watch the video below for more.

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.:

The Hawaii Department of Health today announced enhanced testing for the coronavirus throughout the islands.

Health officials said they are launching a statewide surveillance testing program to identify cases of community spread of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Hawaii has two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus that has spread globally, and there are four tests pending results.

They said in a news release that the testing helps detect COVID-19 cases earlier so that appropriate steps can be taken to contain the virus.

Community spread is defined as cases that cannot be traced back to a traveler or to those who came in contact with a person who has coronavirus, they said.

Health officials said about 200 COVID-19 tests will be conducted each week under the new program.

Samples collected for influenza testing from patients with respiratory symptoms will be randomly selected and also tested for COVID-19, according to the news release. The samples are collected by healthcare providers in doctor’s offices and other outpatient settings, officials said.

“This is a major new development in our state’s prevention and mitigation efforts,” said Bruce Anderson, state health director. “We’ve been asking for this capability and working with the CDC for weeks to get this program in the field. It will help us focus our prevention and response efforts so that we can keep our communities safe and informed about how the virus is affecting our state.”

Health officials said they are partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to implement the additional testing.

The tests will be conducted by the State Laboratories Division in Pearl City and will enable the state to identify and notify people who test positive and take action to try to stop the spread of the virus, officials said. Health officials will contact the provider and patient in the event of a positive result and provide further guidance.

The Laboratories Division expects to receive up to 400 samples a week from participating healthcare providers and will randomly select and test 200 of these for COVID-19 testing, which includes taking swabs from the back of the nose or throat of patients with flu-like symptoms such as fever, coughing, or shortness of breath, according to the news release.

Anderson said the new surveillance testing program is in addition to ongoing testing for so-called Persons Under Investigation that is already taking place throughout the state. A PUI is a person who meets the following criteria: has fever and cough or shortness of breath, has traveled to a location that has been affected by the virus, and whose healthcare provider has consulted a disease investigator with the DOH’s Disease Outbreak Control Division, officials explained.