Column: 110,000 with outdated voter registration won't get ballots
Column: 110,000 with outdated voter registration won’t get ballots

  • By Scott Nago
  • Today
  • Updated 6:44 p.m.

More than 111,000 voters will not be sent a ballot in Hawaii’s first election by mail due to their outdated voter registration records. Read more

