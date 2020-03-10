Letters: Take care of the homeless; Stormwater fee alternatives; TMT developers remain committed

Coronavirus plans need to take care of homeless; Find alternatives to new stormwater fee; TMT developers remain committed to Mauna Kea. Read more

After reading your excellent “What you need to know” coronavirus summary (Star-Advertiser, March 8), I walked for three hours in Makiki and Kakaako looking for recommended prevention items. I tried a half-dozen retail outlets and pharmacies, and none of the items were still in stock.

I passed dozens of homeless people on that search, most of them elbow- to-elbow in confined spaces. They can’t get face masks or hand sanitizer either, but do not have my options of washing hands for 20 seconds, staying six feet away from others, or access to their regular physician.

The islands contain hundreds of distressed and houseless persons, and if even one of them gets the coronavirus there is essentially nothing to stop rapid transmission to others. I hope there are realistic public health plans for dealing with coronavirus among the homeless, because this is clearly an area where we are all in it together.

Dan Binkley

Makiki

Cruise ships should stop docking in isles for now

This will trouble many readers for obvious reasons, but I would like Gov. David Ige to consider seeking a temporary ban on cruise ships landing and disembarking passengers on our islands, following the aggressive lead Italy is taking, before we have thousands of carriers of the coronavirus.

We don’t have the facilities, equipment or manpower on our islands to properly deal with the emergencies that will develop when many thousands need medical care. We will have a significant loss of income for many, but our ability to live through this is much more important.

Maybe the billions our president has set aside for relief can be used to assist us if we temporarily shut down our ports. Cruise ships already are being turned away at other ports. What are we waiting for? If you know the governor, please pass this on to him to at least consider.

Cass Foster

Koloa, Kauai

Include prayers to God in addressing crisis

It was sad to see the secularists in our national media mocking the vice president and other leaders of our nation for bowing in prayer.

Our first response in every crisis should be prayer.

The Constitution of the Kingdom of Hawaii (1840), written by Kamehameha III, includes this paragraph: “It is our design to seek the greatest prosperity both of all the chiefs and all of the people of these Hawaiian Islands. But we are aware that we cannot ourselves alone accomplish such an object — God must be our aid, for it is His province alone to give perfect protection and prosperity. Wherefore, we first present our supplication to HIM, that he will guide us to right measures and sustain us in our work.”

Let’s not mock God by forgetting prayer, remembering that our protection and prosperity ultimately comes from Him.

The Rev. Dr. Rick Bartosik

Kaneohe

Airlines can do more to limit passenger risk

Recently I made reservations for my wife to attend a relative’s funeral in Portland, Ore. The funeral service was subsequently canceled because relatives were afraid to take airline flights for fear of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Information on the percentage of individuals who have been infected with the coronavirus is currently very limited. Airlines should show greater flexibility in granting fee waivers to individuals who wish to make a reservation change because of fears of infection.

I also have not heard from the airlines as to what they are doing to limit the risk to passengers (e.g., sanitizing surfaces on planes between flights). If airlines employees are not doing this, passengers should be provided with packets containing sanitizing tissue. Airlines should show greater flexibility and understanding toward the public in this time of uncertainty.

Minoru Taniguchi

Salt Lake

Find alternatives to new stormwater fee

The City and County has proposed a new stormwater fee and a dedicated fund (“City officials propose stormwater utility fee,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 28).

This is an unnecessary new tax since taxpayers already cover the costs to maintain and improve the storm drains. It is costly to create and staff another tax collection mechanism.

Rather than have a dedicated funding source for stormwater improvements, these projects should compete with other important projects for funding through the very public budget process.

Streamlined project funding though a dedicated fund means less public input. Recently, we have seen that drainage upgrade projects can be controversial and while the process can be troublesome, the overall interest is served by public vetting.

Also, there are limited resources and all spending should be prioritized.

If we really wanted to reduce runoff, it can be done without a new tax.

The planting of ground cover that absorbs more rain could be encouraged or mandated.

New subdivisions could be required to include large stormwater retention pits. Use of rainwater collection barrels for yard irrigation can be mandated.

Jon Yanagida

Mililani

TMT developers remain committed to Mauna Kea

In spite of misleading news stories, the Thirty Meter Telescope is still committed to building in Hawaii, and Japan is still an active partner. Hawaii is by far the preferred location.

It will be a huge benefit to the economy of Hawaii island and Hawaii in general, and its prestige will further the image of the Hawaiian Islands throughout the world.

The majority of Hawaii island residents support this project, and we hope it will go forward, in spite of the milquetoast leadership of our mayor and governor.

Thomas Pinkert

Waikoloa Village, Hawaii island

