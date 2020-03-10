IF YOU ARE SICK

>> If you develop a fever and a cough and are having difficulty breathing, or have been near a person with COVID-19, or you live in or have traveled to an area that has an ongoing spread, you should call your health care professional with your information, and they can work with the state Health Department to determine whether you need to be tested.

>> If you have mild symptoms, you should confine yourself to your home and avoid going to public areas except for seeking medical care. Do not go to work or school.

>> Separate yourself from people by staying in a specific room and also avoid contact with pets, which can become mildly infected.

>> Call ahead before visiting your doctor so they can take steps to keep others from being exposed.

>> Wear a face mask when you are around other people or pets, when sharing a room or a vehicle and before entering your doctor’s office. The people who live with you should not stay in the same room, or they should wear a mask if they enter your room.

>> If illness worsens call your health care provider or 911 and let them know you are being evaluated for COVID-19; wear a face mask before you enter the facility.

>> For more information, call Aloha United Way, 211, or visit the state Department of Health website at health.hawaii.gov/docd/advisories/novel- coronavirus-2019.

Source: CDC and World Health Organization