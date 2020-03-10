Big West basketball tourney to be played without spectators over coronavirus fears

FULLERTON, CALIF. >> The Big West Conference is not allowing any “non-essential” people — a list that includes fans, bands and cheerleaders — to attend the league’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments this week.

The mandate is in response to fears over COVID-19. The Big West notified the participating teams this afternoon that only players, coaches, referees, “essential” personnel and media will be allowed to attend the games.

The Rainbow Warriors are set to play in UC Davis in Thursday’s opening round of the men’s tournament in the Honda Center in Irvine, Calif. The ”Bows have been in California the past week after ending their regular season with road games in Davis and Cal State Northridge.

The Rainbow Wahine are scheduled to play their first tournament game Wednesday at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach.

UH had been scheduled to bring its band and cheerleaders to both tournaments.