Ewa-bound lanes of Kuhio Avenue remain closed as crews restore road after water main break

Although repair crews have completed work on an 8-inch main leak on Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki, lane closures in the area continue as the roadway is being restored.

The break occurred near Kanekapolei Street Tuesday afternoon.

In the meantime, the Ewa-bound lanes are closed on Kuhio Avenue by Kanekapolei Street and the Diamond Head-bound lanes are contra-flowed on Kuhio Avenue by Kanekapolei Street.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution when traveling through the work area and use alternate routes where possible.