High bacteria levels found at Kahanamoku Beach in Waikiki

High bacteria levels have been detected at Kahanamoku Beach in Waikiki this morning.

The Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch detected enterococci levels of 150 per 100 milliliters in the water during routine monitoring today.

Elevated levels of enterococci indicate potentially harmful microorganisms that may cause illnesses to beachgoers.

Gastroenteritis is the most common illness associated with swimming in water polluted with fecal pathogens, health officials say. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, stomach ache, diarrhea, headache or fever.

Other minor illnesses include ear, eye, nose and throat infections.

An advisory will remain in effect for Kahanamoku Beach until water sample results no longer exceed the threshold of 130 enterococci per 100 milliliters.