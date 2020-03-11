Man, 32, arrested after he allegedly chokes his girlfriend unconscious

Police arrested a 32-year-old man after he allegedly choked his girlfriend in Honolulu.
Police said the suspect and victim, 27, got into a verbal argument at about 1 a.m. today. The dispute escalated and the suspect allegedly choked her until she became unconscious.
Police responded and arrested the suspect on suspicion of felony abuse of a family or household member.
An exact location of where the felony abuse case took place was not immediately available.
