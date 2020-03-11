Maui Council meetings to continue but remote participation encouraged over coronavirus fears

The Maui County Council will continue to hold public meetings but is encouraging people to provide testimony and view meetings online, Council Chairwoman Alice Lee said this afternoon.

Lee, in a release, said she’s particularly concerned about older adults and those with serious medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified these groups as having a higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19,” Lee said. “I would like to urge the public to stay informed through the County of Maui website and to take precautions to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.”

Information on submitting public testimony by email can be found on meeting agendas at http://mauicounty.us/agendas/.

The Council has committee meetings Thursday and a full Council meeting Friday.