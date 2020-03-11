Pali Highway to be contraflowed Thursday for emergency power line work

The closure of Kailua-bound lanes is scheduled for emergency utility work from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Hawaiian Electric.

Crews need to replace a downed power line above the Pali Highway that fell during recent high winds, which resulted in the outage of tunnel lights for the past two weeks.

The Honolulu-bound lanes between the Saint Stephens Diocesan Center and the Pali tunnels will be closed Thursday morning. The Kailua-bound lanes will be contraflowed in that segment to allow traffic in both directions.

Due to steep terrain, a helicopter will assist crews in replacing the line. Traffic in both directions will be stopped for about five minutes while the helicopter carries load over the highway.

Safety signs and traffic cones will alert drivers of the work zones and special duty police will provide on-site traffic control.

Motorists are advised to slow down and drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zones or seek alternate routes.