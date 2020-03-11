U.S. troops killed, injured in Iraq rocket attack

WASHINGTON >> At least three people were killed, including two U.S. service members, in a rocket attack in Iraq, a U.S. official said today.
The official said 10 people were injured. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to give details of the attack ahead of the official announcement.
Army Col. Myles Caggins, a U.S. military spokewman in Iraq, said on Twitter that more than 15 small rockets hit Iraq’s Camp Taji base. He provided no details.
