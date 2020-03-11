Wind advisory in place for Big Isle summits as rainy weather approaches isles

A high wind advisory is in effect for Big Island summits and is expected to whip up to winds to warning levels Thursday as a cold front approaches Hawaii, according to weather forecasters.

The National Weather Service has the high wind advisory in place for Big Island summits, including Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea above 8,000 feet through 6 p.m. Friday. Southwest to west winds of 40 to 50 mph, with gusts over 60 mph are expected.

Officials warn that winds this strong will make driving difficult, especially for those with high-profile vehicles.

A cold front, meanwhile, is approaching the isles from the northwest, and is expected to bring clouds and showers as it arrives over Kauai by Thursday morning, then stall over Oahu and Molokai on Friday.

Today’s forecast calls for a sunny morning followed by mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers and highs from 77 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and lows from 62 to 67 degrees. Variable winds of 5 to 15 mph are expected both day and night.

On the surf front, a small, northwest swell is expected to remain today, then shift north-northwest and build to large levels, likely reaching advisory levels for the north and west shores from Thursday through Saturday.

The swell is expected to peak Thursday night and Friday, then gradually lower Saturday through early next week.

Surf along north shores today will be 4 to 6 feet, then rise to 12 to 16 feet by late Thursday. Surf along west shores will be 3 to 4 feet through tonight, then rise to 8 to 12 feet by late Thursday.

Surf at 2 to 4 feet along east shores today will lower to 1 to 3 feet Thursday. Surf along south shores are expected to remain 2 feet or less through Thursday.

Looking ahead, a deeper, tropical moisture is expected to move into the isles from the south on Saturday, bringing heavy showers and thunderstorms this weekend.