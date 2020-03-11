Off the News: A few bargains from airlines

Lures are showing up to attract travelers worried about coronavirus. Read more

Lures are showing up to attract travelers worried about coronavirus.

Airlines, concerned about a dropoff in tourism, may further reduce flights, but the marketing impulse also is being seen in lower fares. (And have you checked the value of your frequent-flyer miles lately? You should.)

But there are limitations. Airlines usually hedge jet-fuel purchases for the long term, so drops in oil prices may not help bargain-hunting travelers all that much. And nobody knows how long all this will last.

Isle Dems test ranked choice voting

Registered Democrats voting in the presidential preference poll are testing “ranked choice voting.” Surely lawmakers contemplating that process for special elections, in Senate Bill 427, are watching closely.

In the next few weeks the Dems are letting voters make two additional choices below their No. 1 preference, factoring all votes in the final result. Some voters are confused by the ranked choice.

Perhaps that will weigh against implementing this process for more races, as SB 427, still sitting in conference committee, proposes.